Fig delight 😋 by beverley365
Fig delight 😋

So thrilling to see how our fruit trees are blossoming, all dependant on the weather?
Figs are my fav so I’m really protecting them.

I’m grateful:
for being back on 365 - I love it!
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
