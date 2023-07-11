Previous
Fish supper
Fish supper

When striding along the coast not a day goes by when don’t see à fisherman,
What’s so lovely is it’s ‘all ages’ it’s a shared family tradition.
I always chat if i’m close enough
and always they say ‘just taking 1 fish’ for the family meal.

I recently listened to a group of really lovely old Cypriot ladies in the sea…. When i’d finished snorkelling… they were talking about pensions, money difficulties - I went onto the wage centre.com and discovered Cyprus 2023 average salary is €885.
There are many challenges on the island full stop.
Beverley

