Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 479
St. George’s hotel. Chlorika
There are signs Huge signs at beaches where the sea is dangerous.
As I walked down to the beach front the music & instructor of Zumba was blasting out 🤣 whew so glad it’s not me it’s super hot.
There’s a lovely atmosphere of happy people
so nice to see.
Of course I have the challenge of climbing up the hill soon. Next stop the church
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
511
photos
27
followers
39
following
131% complete
View this month »
472
473
474
475
476
477
478
479
Latest from all albums
476
29
30
477
31
478
479
32
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
29th July 2023 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beachtime
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close