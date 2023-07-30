Previous
Photo 479

St. George’s hotel. Chlorika

There are signs Huge signs at beaches where the sea is dangerous.

As I walked down to the beach front the music & instructor of Zumba was blasting out 🤣 whew so glad it’s not me it’s super hot.

There’s a lovely atmosphere of happy people
so nice to see.

Of course I have the challenge of climbing up the hill soon. Next stop the church
30th July 2023

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
