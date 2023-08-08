Previous
A rocky bay - snorkelling is peaceful by beverley365
A rocky bay - snorkelling is peaceful

I snatched a wonderful couple of hours to walk and get focused for the new day.

I was lucky to meet a lovely couple playing cards under their umbrella, They were celebrating their 60th anniversary.

They kindly watched my bag & camera whilst I dipped into the blue.
8th August 2023

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
