Previous
Photo 493
A rocky bay - snorkelling is peaceful
I snatched a wonderful couple of hours to walk and get focused for the new day.
I was lucky to meet a lovely couple playing cards under their umbrella, They were celebrating their 60th anniversary.
They kindly watched my bag & camera whilst I dipped into the blue.
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
