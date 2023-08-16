Previous
Passing the akamas & aphrodite bath walk by beverley365
Photo 501

Passing the akamas & aphrodite bath walk

The monk seals are endangered and fortunately 2 pups have been spotted here.
In Cyprus & the occupied territory there’s 19.

Globally there’s only an estimated 700 population.

The caves are home also to bats and if your lucky you see turtles swimming.


16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
137% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise