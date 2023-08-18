Previous
Why is the sea so blue in Cyprus? and indeed the Mediterranean Sea? by beverley365
Photo 503

Why is the sea so blue in Cyprus? and indeed the Mediterranean Sea?

It is lacking in a number of nutrients that lead to plant growth.
Which is why there is very little life.

I rather like the explanation that Aphrodite chose to have blue sea as it was to be her home.
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
137% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful seascape
August 18th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
August 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise