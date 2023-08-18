Sign up
Previous
Photo 503
Why is the sea so blue in Cyprus? and indeed the Mediterranean Sea?
It is lacking in a number of nutrients that lead to plant growth.
Which is why there is very little life.
I rather like the explanation that Aphrodite chose to have blue sea as it was to be her home.
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Photo Details
bkb in the city
Beautiful seascape
August 18th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
August 18th, 2023
