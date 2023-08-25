Previous
My third photo this morning, I was thrilled by beverley365
My third photo this morning, I was thrilled

25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
I felt there may have been a small earthquake by the crashing waves and receding sea

The last earthquake in Paphos occurred 6 hours ago: Minor mag. 1.6 earthquake - Cyprus: , 9.0 Km W of Paralimni, on Friday, Aug 25, 2023 at 6:17 am (GMT +3).
August 25th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
Oh my goodness, I'm glad you are safe! The waves, the water and the sky- such beautiful colors!
August 25th, 2023  
Neil ace
Didn’t know there were earthquakes in Cyprus, the sea looks very disrupted.
August 25th, 2023  
