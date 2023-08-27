Previous
Teaching a friend a few fishing tips! by beverley365
Photo 512

Teaching a friend a few fishing tips!

I truly feel that spending time with friends at the beach fishing, chatting and relaxing
is ‘super healthy’.

You know when they catch a fish because they jump up and punch the air! Even if it’s too small and they let it go. Bless…
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
140% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise