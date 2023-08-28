Previous
Early morning delight by beverley365
Photo 513

Early morning delight

I was thrilled to see a change of colour as I hot footed it down to the coast.
Whilst the temperature is still 34 there’s a strong breeze - gorgeous
the promise of rain was a fib!

So excited I need to stop for a happi cappi.
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
140% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise