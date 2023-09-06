Previous
Can you take our photo?

I really like taking photos of / for tourists especially families, selfies are ok however
a great group photo is the best way to remember your holiday. Priceless

A beautiful evening, the air filled with perfume & mens edt…. Happy giggling people

6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Beverley

