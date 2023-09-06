Sign up
Photo 522
Can you take our photo?
I really like taking photos of / for tourists especially families, selfies are ok however
a great group photo is the best way to remember your holiday. Priceless
A beautiful evening, the air filled with perfume & mens edt…. Happy giggling people
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
