Its all good fun!

Cheeky smile as he fills his water gun

Aimed at a work colleague sipping sketto

a very beautiful girl who is already prepared with a bucket! Under the counter ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿคฃ

Clever girl. soooo funny.



I loved the colours of the sea and the neatness of the boats & jetskis gently moving in the hope of a breeze.