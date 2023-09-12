Sign up
Photo 528
Green & lush
The morning after the storm, everything smells so beautiful my fav is the Jasmine.
I decided to go to a friends for a coffee my brain is bamboozled 🤪
This is the view from her flat, insanely sticky and humid so the only thing to do is ‘go for a swim’!!
I can work tonight! 😇
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
603
photos
35
followers
46
following
144% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
12th September 2023 11:53am
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful view and it is lush looking.
September 13th, 2023
