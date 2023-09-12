Previous
Next
Green & lush by beverley365
Photo 528

Green & lush

The morning after the storm, everything smells so beautiful my fav is the Jasmine.

I decided to go to a friends for a coffee my brain is bamboozled 🤪
This is the view from her flat, insanely sticky and humid so the only thing to do is ‘go for a swim’!!

I can work tonight! 😇
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
144% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful view and it is lush looking.
September 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise