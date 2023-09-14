Previous
Indescribably beautiful by beverley365
Indescribably beautiful

However this beach has huge posters dotted all over. advising great care - there are extremely strong undercurrents, you never see the locals swimming here or any boats, Cypriots are very cautious of the sea.
That’s a good thing.
Beverley

