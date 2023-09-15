Sign up
Photo 531
Me and my shadow
I took some beautiful photos early morning,
But you know what?
I chose this one for today because it’s
Bonkers! I had a crazy moment - sooo much fun
🤪
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
605
photos
36
followers
48
following
145% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
15th September 2023 7:56am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Agnes
ace
So funny
September 15th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Well why not! A good one!
September 15th, 2023
