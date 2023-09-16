Revisiting my favourite spot in pafos

During the month of April I took a same photo everyday for a challenge. (Couldn’t upload it, however it was super fascinating to see the colours change and the tidal movement)



I swim here at any given opportunity, however I love to capture the new day when I’m passing.

Yesterday was beautiful 🤩



We had a 3.9 earthquake 2 hrs ago, I will visit this spot early morning to see the change