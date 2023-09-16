Previous
Revisiting my favourite spot in pafos by beverley365
Photo 532

Revisiting my favourite spot in pafos

During the month of April I took a same photo everyday for a challenge. (Couldn’t upload it, however it was super fascinating to see the colours change and the tidal movement)

I swim here at any given opportunity, however I love to capture the new day when I’m passing.
Yesterday was beautiful 🤩

We had a 3.9 earthquake 2 hrs ago, I will visit this spot early morning to see the change
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
145% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and great pov.
September 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise