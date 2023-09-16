Sign up
Photo 532
Photo 532
Revisiting my favourite spot in pafos
During the month of April I took a same photo everyday for a challenge. (Couldn’t upload it, however it was super fascinating to see the colours change and the tidal movement)
I swim here at any given opportunity, however I love to capture the new day when I’m passing.
Yesterday was beautiful 🤩
We had a 3.9 earthquake 2 hrs ago, I will visit this spot early morning to see the change
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and great pov.
September 16th, 2023
