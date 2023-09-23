Previous
Where the ocean meets the sky, the adventure never ends. by beverley365
Photo 539

Where the ocean meets the sky, the adventure never ends.

Gorgeous German family, I spotted them earlier when I was snorkelling this is a favourite early morning spot for me.
It’s so wonderful to meet good competent young swimmers.

This is one of those photos ‘right place at just the right time’.
Beverley

