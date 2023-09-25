Previous
The sea is the best medicine
The sea is the best medicine

For the rich there is therapy,
For the rest there is snorkelling.
25th September 2023

Beverley

Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
