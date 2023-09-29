Previous
September's full moon in Aries by beverley365
September's full moon in Aries

Aphrodites Rock
Under the full moon beams of Aries, we'll all feel a reinvigorated sense of self, purpose, and direction.
Dancing under the light of the silvery moon.
Magical 🧡
Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Agnes ace
Nice picture
October 1st, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is lovely.
October 1st, 2023  
