Previous
Photo 545
September's full moon in Aries
Aphrodites Rock
Under the full moon beams of Aries, we'll all feel a reinvigorated sense of self, purpose, and direction.
Dancing under the light of the silvery moon.
Magical 🧡
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
619
photos
40
followers
53
following
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
29th September 2023 8:53am
Agnes
ace
Nice picture
October 1st, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is lovely.
October 1st, 2023
