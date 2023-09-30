Sign up
Photo 546
Fantastic concert in Pafos Harbor - Vienna Mozart Orchestra
Vienna Mozart Orchestra Concert last night in front of the Castle in Paphos Harbor.
So glad the rain held off. There is nothing to compare to live music.
I’ve had such an exciting few days 🎵🎶
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow, that must have been superb!
October 1st, 2023
