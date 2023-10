The tunnel to Aphrodite’s Rock

My favourite spot on the island, there’s a wonderful myth ‘ if you swim around the rock 3 x times, you will find eternal love.

It’s very pebbly, pretty deep but totally ‘Amazing’.

I do it regularly… I believe



Aphrodite is the Goddess of Love and Beauty and according to Hesiod’s theogony, she was born from the foam in the waters of Paphos, on the island of Cyprus.

I believe even more…