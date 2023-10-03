Previous
Special times shared at Aphrodites rock - new moon by beverley365
Special times shared at Aphrodites rock - new moon

Not a great photo, however for me it captures the energy, kindness and bond between 5 girls who shared the ‘magic & wonder of the the new moon’ surrounded with the myth of Aphrodite.

I love spending time with young vibrant people, it makes me feel young and fabulous too.

3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
