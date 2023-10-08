Previous
A feeling of calm - I’m feeling blissful even though my day went pear shaped 🤪 by beverley365
Photo 554

A feeling of calm - I’m feeling blissful even though my day went pear shaped 🤪

“You are not a drop in the ocean; you are the entire ocean in a drop.” Rumi
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
151% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leslie ace
love the different colors on the similar boats
October 8th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
October 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise