Previous
A favourite heart shaped magical tree which I love to sit under in the shade. Turn left for the old harbour & right to discover the The Byzantine History Museum by beverley365
Photo 555

A favourite heart shaped magical tree which I love to sit under in the shade. Turn left for the old harbour & right to discover the The Byzantine History Museum

9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
152% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise