Suite48 is where sexy meets the sea. by beverley365
Photo 559

Suite48 is where sexy meets the sea.

Probably the grooviest spot in pafos!
In fact - definitely!
What I love about this place is the energy, the romantic music, fantastic staff! Which all add up to a GREAT VIBE! Looove it
