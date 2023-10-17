A warm smile is the universal language of kindness. William Arthur Ward

Early morning striding along the coast, taking photos & chatting to the locals we are all grateful for the gentle rain storm at 4am.



It’s busy, the boats, jet skis, parasailing ready for action. Love it!!!



I was happy to discover a few of my 200+ photos are really great - this photo was the last one and I looove it. I love hearts & smiley faces…



How often do you wake up - splash your face with water - look in the mirror and say

‘you are beautiful’ do it! It makes you smile 😊

