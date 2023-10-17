Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 563
A warm smile is the universal language of kindness. William Arthur Ward
Early morning striding along the coast, taking photos & chatting to the locals we are all grateful for the gentle rain storm at 4am.
It’s busy, the boats, jet skis, parasailing ready for action. Love it!!!
I was happy to discover a few of my 200+ photos are really great - this photo was the last one and I looove it. I love hearts & smiley faces…
How often do you wake up - splash your face with water - look in the mirror and say
‘you are beautiful’ do it! It makes you smile 😊
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
637
photos
48
followers
68
following
154% complete
View this month »
556
557
558
559
560
561
562
563
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
17th October 2023 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Neil
ace
Happy sea leisure scene..
October 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close