A warm smile is the universal language of kindness. William Arthur Ward
A warm smile is the universal language of kindness. William Arthur Ward

Early morning striding along the coast, taking photos & chatting to the locals we are all grateful for the gentle rain storm at 4am.

It’s busy, the boats, jet skis, parasailing ready for action. Love it!!!

I was happy to discover a few of my 200+ photos are really great - this photo was the last one and I looove it. I love hearts & smiley faces…

How often do you wake up - splash your face with water - look in the mirror and say
‘you are beautiful’ do it! It makes you smile 😊
Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Neil ace
Happy sea leisure scene..
October 17th, 2023  
