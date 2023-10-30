Sign up
Previous
Photo 576
I’m always early, Arriving places early is generally viewed as a sign of respect, responsibility, and conscientiousness.
I think it was drilled into me from a young age at school then work.
Honestly It was great to relax & fun discovering shadows…
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
651
photos
49
followers
68
following
157% complete
View this month »
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
October 30th, 2023
