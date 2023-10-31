The view from my kitchen window this morning

Good morning marmalade - meow

Neighbors cats near & far like to visit my garden for shade, to try and catch a bird which fortunately for me they don’t achieve 😂 and chase the lizards.



Not the greatest photo but a beautiful morning moment captured.



Ps: I don’t actually know her name, she likes sitting under the trees - totally safe & happy & likes listening to me dictate my work



