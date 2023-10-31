Previous
The view from my kitchen window this morning by beverley365
Photo 577

The view from my kitchen window this morning

Good morning marmalade - meow
Neighbors cats near & far like to visit my garden for shade, to try and catch a bird which fortunately for me they don’t achieve 😂 and chase the lizards.

Not the greatest photo but a beautiful morning moment captured.

Ps: I don’t actually know her name, she likes sitting under the trees - totally safe & happy & likes listening to me dictate my work

31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
158% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Nice garden shot. Thanks for the follow!
October 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise