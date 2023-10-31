Sign up
Previous
Photo 577
The view from my kitchen window this morning
Good morning marmalade - meow
Neighbors cats near & far like to visit my garden for shade, to try and catch a bird which fortunately for me they don’t achieve 😂 and chase the lizards.
Not the greatest photo but a beautiful morning moment captured.
Ps: I don’t actually know her name, she likes sitting under the trees - totally safe & happy & likes listening to me dictate my work
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
652
photos
50
followers
72
following
158% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
31st October 2023 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice garden shot. Thanks for the follow!
October 31st, 2023
