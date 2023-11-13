Previous
‘Have a nice life’. I was lucky to chat to a passer by who was speed walking along the coast. Her last day of holidays flying back to Germany soon. Interesting to hear view about Cyprus.

I enjoy meeting people and hearing their story, hers was most interesting and I found myself giving her a hug, as she turned to walk back to the hotel she warmly waved… and shouted ‘have a nice life’.

Next stop: bakery for a ‘pain au raison’ a naughty sweet treat. Even though I look like ‘wurzel gumage from swimming 🤪
Beverley

