Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 590
‘Have a nice life’. I was lucky to chat to a passer by who was speed walking along the coast. Her last day of holidays flying back to Germany soon. Interesting to hear view about Cyprus.
I enjoy meeting people and hearing their story, hers was most interesting and I found myself giving her a hug, as she turned to walk back to the hotel she warmly waved… and shouted ‘have a nice life’.
Next stop: bakery for a ‘pain au raison’ a naughty sweet treat. Even though I look like ‘wurzel gumage from swimming 🤪
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
667
photos
54
followers
74
following
161% complete
View this month »
583
584
585
586
587
588
589
590
Latest from all albums
584
585
77
586
587
588
589
590
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
13th November 2023 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close