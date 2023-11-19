Calm waters are coming after the storm…

I’m Feeling grateful for the storm and that it was only for a few hours over night.



Early morning I had a magnificent stride along the coast breathing in the freshness and tasting the sea mist.



On my way back after a delicious coffee & orange cake yummy

I chatted to this lovely guy who had stopped to meet friends, he found himself the centre of attention! Soo funny passing tourists wanting to take his photo.



It wasn’t until I got home and viewed my mornings photos I saw him smiling. Which was after the photo was taken…Wonderful!



I really enjoy chatting and meeting people on my walks.