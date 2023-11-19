Previous
Photo 596

Calm waters are coming after the storm…

I’m Feeling grateful for the storm and that it was only for a few hours over night.

Early morning I had a magnificent stride along the coast breathing in the freshness and tasting the sea mist.

On my way back after a delicious coffee & orange cake yummy
I chatted to this lovely guy who had stopped to meet friends, he found himself the centre of attention! Soo funny passing tourists wanting to take his photo.

It wasn’t until I got home and viewed my mornings photos I saw him smiling. Which was after the photo was taken…Wonderful!

I really enjoy chatting and meeting people on my walks.
19th November 2023

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this stormy weather and a lovely storytelling image. I love the wave colour on the horizon and the gentle splashes on the rocks. It looks amazing on black.

I doubt I would be standing so close though ;-)
November 19th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Beautiful picture
November 19th, 2023  
Beverley ace
@ludwigsdiana I want to say thank you to for your comments about your TT results, I have since learnt sooo much - about different aspects and detail on learning on our wonderful site. How lucky we are.
PS: congratulations on TT
November 19th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Terrific capture.
November 19th, 2023  
