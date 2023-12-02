Sign up
Photo 609
My favourite view stood on the workman’s steps - my fav Gap!
I’ve always been in love with sunsets & sunrise
I have an overwhelming sense of Calm
Just gives me an Awe-inspiring feeling of contentment and being present.
Sunset is now 16.34pm. The nights are chilly
Snuggly clothes and a blankie needed.
I love the change of seasons…
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
2nd December 2023 4:55pm
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice soothing scene
December 2nd, 2023
