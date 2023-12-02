Previous
My favourite view stood on the workman’s steps - my fav Gap! by beverley365
Photo 609

My favourite view stood on the workman’s steps - my fav Gap!

I’ve always been in love with sunsets & sunrise
I have an overwhelming sense of Calm
Just gives me an Awe-inspiring feeling of contentment and being present.

Sunset is now 16.34pm. The nights are chilly
Snuggly clothes and a blankie needed.
I love the change of seasons…
Beverley

Harry J Benson ace
Nice soothing scene
December 2nd, 2023  
