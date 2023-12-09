Previous
A peaceful afternoon stride. by beverley365
A peaceful afternoon stride.

Thé history of Palm trees can be traced back over 5000 years to Mesopotamian times.
We’re used for food and for constructing tools and dwellings and shade from the hot desert sun.

Early start - I continue to finish my packing this weekend, preparation is everything.
Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
They do make it look tropical!
December 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
Lovely shot and cloudscape. What are you packing for Beverley, are you going on holiday?
December 9th, 2023  
