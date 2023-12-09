Sign up
Previous
Photo 616
A peaceful afternoon stride.
Thé history of Palm trees can be traced back over 5000 years to Mesopotamian times.
We’re used for food and for constructing tools and dwellings and shade from the hot desert sun.
Early start - I continue to finish my packing this weekend, preparation is everything.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
719
photos
63
followers
87
following
168% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
9th December 2023 3:00pm
Wylie
ace
They do make it look tropical!
December 9th, 2023
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and cloudscape. What are you packing for Beverley, are you going on holiday?
December 9th, 2023
