Turquoise hues bring serenity amongst the dead sea grass.

Why is the sea blue?

"The reason the ocean is blue is due to the absorption and scattering of light," NASA explains. "The blue wavelengths of light are scattered, similar to the scattering of blue light in the sky, but absorption is a much larger factor than scattering for the clear ocean water. In water, absorption is strong in the red and weak in the blue, thus red light is absorbed quickly in the ocean, leaving blue."

That said ‘turquoise blue waters have us all hooked.

