Photo 626
Sour dough Ooo divine
Did you know?
It is believed that the use of sourdough in bread leavening developed in ancient Egypt in approximately 3000 BC and from there spread gradually to Europe, throughout ancient Greece and the Roman Empire until the present.
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
739
photos
63
followers
88
following
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
19th December 2023 3:21pm
Tags
of
,
history
,
sour
,
dough.
