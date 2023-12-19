Previous
Sour dough Ooo divine by beverley365
Did you know?
It is believed that the use of sourdough in bread leavening developed in ancient Egypt in approximately 3000 BC and from there spread gradually to Europe, throughout ancient Greece and the Roman Empire until the present.
19th December 2023

Beverley

Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
