I adore this photo - The joy of opening the fairy lights

My gorgeous eldest son just back from the house renovation project, one boot off…

and Camilia is beside herself with excitement.



Dramatic origin of the fairy light revealed

What would we do without Google I wonder?

So,

Dating back 135 years, it was at the Savoy Theatre in London that the term ‘fairy lights’ was first coined.



Opened in 1881, the Savoy was the first public building in the world to be lit entirely by electricity, fitted out with 1,200 incandescent light bulbs created by North East inventor Sir Joseph Swan.



A year later, Swan was commissioned by the theatre’s owner - Richard D'Oyly Carte - to create miniature lights to adorn the dresses of the lead fairies on the opening night of Gilbert and Sullivan’s Iolanthe.



Swan’s invention which encased a carbon-coated filament in a vacuum connected to an electricity source allowed us to use light in a way that we had never been able to before.



I don’t suppose when Swan made those very first tiny lights for the fairies at the Savoy he would ever have imagined how they would one day twinkle in homes across the country for Christmas



So there we have it!

Happy Christmas Day to you all 🎶🎵🍀🙏