Welcome to the Phrygians - there is a Phrygian for everybody.

FIRST AMBASSADORS FOR THE GAMES



Paris 2024 presents the Phryges!

These little Phrygian caps are the mascots for Paris 2024

The history of this tribe of colourful red characters is based on the famous Phrygian cap, a symbol of freedom.

The Phrygians have stood shoulder to shoulder with the French people in all the key moments of History; they have been part of this and, today, they are convinced that sport can change everything!

So with the Phrgians a revolution through Sport!