Welcome to the Phrygians - there is a Phrygian for everybody. by beverley365
Welcome to the Phrygians - there is a Phrygian for everybody.

FIRST AMBASSADORS FOR THE GAMES

Paris 2024 presents the Phryges!
These little Phrygian caps are the mascots for Paris 2024
The history of this tribe of colourful red characters is based on the famous Phrygian cap, a symbol of freedom.
The Phrygians have stood shoulder to shoulder with the French people in all the key moments of History; they have been part of this and, today, they are convinced that sport can change everything!
So with the Phrgians a revolution through Sport!
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

Beverley

Diana ace
A fabulous shot and narrative, I have not heard of them before. Thanks for sharing.
December 27th, 2023  
KWind ace
Cute! I forgot the Olympics were coming to Paris.
December 27th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute and fun shot.
December 27th, 2023  
