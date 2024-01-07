Sign up
Photo 647
The Delicious Galette des Rois Celebration In France 😋
This much-anticipated Epiphany cake, appears with its glint of golden crowns just as the Bûches de Nöel are disappearing from the pâtisserie windows in Paris.
This French tradition has a golden crown perched on top of a deep golden brown pastry, the Galette des Rois. With its flaky golden crust and luscious almond filling, an irresistibly delicious taste.
The puff pastry technique is a wonderful story tbc…
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
768
photos
68
followers
95
following
177% complete
View this month »
Issi Bannerman
ace
Did you win the fève? The galette is so tasty, but so calorific!
January 7th, 2024
