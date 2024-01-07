The Delicious Galette des Rois Celebration In France 😋

This much-anticipated Epiphany cake, appears with its glint of golden crowns just as the Bûches de Nöel are disappearing from the pâtisserie windows in Paris.



This French tradition has a golden crown perched on top of a deep golden brown pastry, the Galette des Rois. With its flaky golden crust and luscious almond filling, an irresistibly delicious taste.



The puff pastry technique is a wonderful story tbc…



