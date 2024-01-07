Previous
The Delicious Galette des Rois Celebration In France 😋 by beverley365
Photo 647

The Delicious Galette des Rois Celebration In France 😋

This much-anticipated Epiphany cake, appears with its glint of golden crowns just as the Bûches de Nöel are disappearing from the pâtisserie windows in Paris.

This French tradition has a golden crown perched on top of a deep golden brown pastry, the Galette des Rois. With its flaky golden crust and luscious almond filling, an irresistibly delicious taste.

The puff pastry technique is a wonderful story tbc…

7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
177% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Did you win the fève? The galette is so tasty, but so calorific!
January 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise