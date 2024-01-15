Previous
The Wall of Love by beverley365
The Wall of Love

the I Love You Wall - is a love-themed wall of 40 square metres (430 sq ft) in the Jehan Rictus garden square in Montmartre, Paris, France. The wall was created in 2000 by artists Fédéric Baron and Claire Kito.
612 tiles of enamelled lava, on which the phrase 'I love you' is featured 311 times in 250 languages.
All major languages, but also rarer ones like Navajo, Inuit, Bambara and Esperanto.

The red splashes on the wall symbolize parts of a broken heart and can be gathered to form a full heart… aaaah

This is just up the hill to where my son works
even though it’s temporarily closed it was swamped with people looking for their language.

It’s the prettiest area to walk around with classical music in the coffee shops.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Beverley

