In a bookstore in Paris

Perhaps the most famous independent bookstore in the world, Shakespeare and Company feels like something of a literary utopia, where money takes a backseat and generations of famous writers find a new home.



The Tumbleweeds of Shakespeare and Co.

One tradition I particularly love about the store is that of ‘The Tumbleweeds’. The programme is essentially where guests, referred to as ‘tumbleweeds’ can stay free of charge in exchange for a few hours help in the shop each day, a one page autobiography, and that they ‘read a book per day’.



Since the very first ‘tumbleweed’ in the 1950s, over 30,000 people have slept at Shakseapre & Co. as part of the programme!

I chatted to a couple of boys who were working there, smart boys who were clearly loving their job, I felt really happy that a couple of American tourists left with a big bag of books.



I’m just a girl who loves books…

Reading keeps us young…