A sneaky shadow. by beverley365
Photo 666

A sneaky shadow.

I’m discovering new recipes yesterdays was a coconut curry quite hoy & spicy bursting with vegetables
This was the last stage for presentation when the shadow caught my eye.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
182% complete

