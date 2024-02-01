Pinch and a punch for the first of the month…

I’m passionate about cooking, my wonderful Great Aunt & Gran taught me to cook from the age of… Oooo oh so young - the greatest gift.



This is 3 very different sourdoughs - ready for the next day.

When working with Christian I’m learning so much it’s just so much fun.



Sourdough bread is called “sourdough” because it’s made using a naturally occurring yeast and bacteria culture known as a sourdough starter. The starter is a mixture of flour and water that is left to ferment over time, which allows wild yeast and bacteria to colonize it. This fermentation process produces lactic acid and acetic acid, which give the bread its characteristic tangy, slightly sour flavour,