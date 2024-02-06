Previous
Last photo of the day… 17 freezers / fridges all different temperatures, 5am the fragrance of fresh bread and pastries will be in the air. by beverley365
Photo 677

Last photo of the day… 17 freezers / fridges all different temperatures, 5am the fragrance of fresh bread and pastries will be in the air.

6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
185% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
17 almost seems unbelievable - but it's a business!
February 6th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Wonderful, it’s a busy shop!
February 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise