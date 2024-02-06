Sign up
Photo 677
Last photo of the day… 17 freezers / fridges all different temperatures, 5am the fragrance of fresh bread and pastries will be in the air.
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Annie-Sue
ace
17 almost seems unbelievable - but it's a business!
February 6th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Wonderful, it’s a busy shop!
February 6th, 2024
