Previous
Photo 681
Sourdough a passion, a journey an addition.
Christian popped in yesterday afternoon with a very ‘special’ sourdough oh boy yippee skippy!
there is nothing like the smell of sourdough in the home.
It put the biggest smile on my face… Huge 😃
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch)
Taken
9th February 2024 4:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
