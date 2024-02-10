Previous
Sourdough a passion, a journey an addition. by beverley365
Sourdough a passion, a journey an addition.

Christian popped in yesterday afternoon with a very ‘special’ sourdough oh boy yippee skippy!
there is nothing like the smell of sourdough in the home.
It put the biggest smile on my face… Huge 😃
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
