Photo 682
A wonderful walk from the opera to a favourite museum of mine… Meeting C & M for lunch… it’s raining and it’s wonderful
The first Opera performed was ‘Pomona 1671
Robert Cambert - two years after the creation of the opera academy. Libretto by Pierre Perrin
I plan to do a tour of the building in spring.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
11th February 2024 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
