A wonderful walk from the opera to a favourite museum of mine… Meeting C & M for lunch… it’s raining and it’s wonderful by beverley365
Photo 682

A wonderful walk from the opera to a favourite museum of mine… Meeting C & M for lunch… it’s raining and it’s wonderful

The first Opera performed was ‘Pomona 1671
Robert Cambert - two years after the creation of the opera academy. Libretto by Pierre Perrin

I plan to do a tour of the building in spring.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
