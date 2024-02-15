Previous
Building began in 1878 and the Palais was completed in February 1894. by beverley365
Photo 686

Building began in 1878 and the Palais was completed in February 1894.

The Palais Galliera preserves some of the richest collections in the world.

I was fascinated to read that the architectural traditions and technical innovations: under the cut stones, a metal structure that supports the building was carried out by Gustave Eiffel's company which appears in the building permits under the mention: " Locksmithery and ironwork, Mr Eiffel entrepreneur"
And the stair rails, bay windows and grilles of Square Brignole-Galliera come from the same workshops as the Eiffel Tower...

From the beautiful garden filled with sculptures you can see the Eiffel Tower in all her glory.

Ooo i enjoyed sitting here waiting for my friends people watching and a little day dreaming…
Beverley

Jessica Eby
Beautiful building and interesting info!
February 15th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
How beautiful. I also heard recently that the JO medals will all contain a little piece of metal from the Eiffel Tower. Interesting, and a lovely idea.
February 15th, 2024  
