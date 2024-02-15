Building began in 1878 and the Palais was completed in February 1894.

The Palais Galliera preserves some of the richest collections in the world.



I was fascinated to read that the architectural traditions and technical innovations: under the cut stones, a metal structure that supports the building was carried out by Gustave Eiffel's company which appears in the building permits under the mention: " Locksmithery and ironwork, Mr Eiffel entrepreneur"

And the stair rails, bay windows and grilles of Square Brignole-Galliera come from the same workshops as the Eiffel Tower...



From the beautiful garden filled with sculptures you can see the Eiffel Tower in all her glory.



Ooo i enjoyed sitting here waiting for my friends people watching and a little day dreaming…