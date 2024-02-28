Previous
Ancient Olive Tree with a gnarly trunk by beverley365
Photo 699

Ancient Olive Tree with a gnarly trunk

The local grandparents mainly the men
picking up their grand kids, wait patiently sitting under this tree, smoking & playing tavli in the shade. I’ve had many a lovely chat… I’ve loved listening to the stories of their lives.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these wonderful textures. That tree must be ancient!
February 28th, 2024  
