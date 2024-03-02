Previous
Happiness is found under a palm tree… by beverley365
Photo 702

Happiness is found under a palm tree…

Each part of the palm tree carries its own symbolic meaning.

The trunk, with its tall and straight structure, symbolises strength and stability. It reminds us to stand firm in the face of adversity.

The leaves or fronds of the palm tree represent peace, abundance, and victory.

I’m going to be like a palm tree :
Tall & Proud - sharing Peace & Kindness
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
192% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 2nd, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Nice one, be a palm tree
March 2nd, 2024  
Brian ace
Lovely
March 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise