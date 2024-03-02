Sign up
Happiness is found under a palm tree…
Each part of the palm tree carries its own symbolic meaning.
The trunk, with its tall and straight structure, symbolises strength and stability. It reminds us to stand firm in the face of adversity.
The leaves or fronds of the palm tree represent peace, abundance, and victory.
I’m going to be like a palm tree :
Tall & Proud - sharing Peace & Kindness
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
3
0
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 2nd, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Nice one, be a palm tree
March 2nd, 2024
Brian
ace
Lovely
March 2nd, 2024
