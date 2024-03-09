Previous
A well deserved treat for B & I… true deliciousness by beverley365
A well deserved treat for B & I… true deliciousness

Chambelland's organic and gluten-free galette des rois: a delicious treat.

Lemon meringue tart or pie has always been my son’s favourite… so this was a well accepted surprise.

Oh my gosh…
A true gourmet experience!
One of their many unique, organic, gluten-free creations and so many never-before-seen surprises.
Whether you're intolerant or not it’s ‘divine’.
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 9th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wish I could taste this! Looks delicious.
March 9th, 2024  
