ÉCOLE DE MODE À PARIS

Coming out of school this evening, I literally bumped into these happy giggling girls,

Elsa & Alice. Lovely to absorb their passion and excitement.



I asked if it was a special occasion? No… every night we dress up and meet other students,



May I take your photo? They were thrilled!

and were so enthusiastic… this is a street filled with young energy, passion and youth…

it rubbed of on me, I virtually skipped to the metro.



The school is spread over two campuses in Paris. The historic building located in a former printing house, in the heart of the Oberkampf district, in the centre of Paris in the 11th arrondissement.



The fashion school gives access to sewing, modelling, mesh, computer graphics, drawing and style rooms on more than 1500m2.



I peeped inside and it is so inspirational…