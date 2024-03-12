Previous
ÉCOLE DE MODE À PARIS by beverley365
Photo 712

ÉCOLE DE MODE À PARIS

Coming out of school this evening, I literally bumped into these happy giggling girls,
Elsa & Alice. Lovely to absorb their passion and excitement.

I asked if it was a special occasion? No… every night we dress up and meet other students,

May I take your photo? They were thrilled!
and were so enthusiastic… this is a street filled with young energy, passion and youth…
it rubbed of on me, I virtually skipped to the metro.

The school is spread over two campuses in Paris. The historic building located in a former printing house, in the heart of the Oberkampf district, in the centre of Paris in the 11th arrondissement.

The fashion school gives access to sewing, modelling, mesh, computer graphics, drawing and style rooms on more than 1500m2.

I peeped inside and it is so inspirational…
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
195% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
So fresh and inspiring!
March 12th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Wonderful encounter. Glad they they let you take their picture
March 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise