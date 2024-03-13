Previous
Pont Marie home of arts & Smiley yellow seats by beverley365
Pont Marie home of arts & Smiley yellow seats

Pont Marie Paris Métro opened in 1926.

It’s named after the nearby bridge over the Seine, the Pont Marie, which connects to Île Saint-Louis.
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
