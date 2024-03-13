Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 713
Pont Marie home of arts & Smiley yellow seats
Pont Marie Paris Métro opened in 1926.
It’s named after the nearby bridge over the Seine, the Pont Marie, which connects to Île Saint-Louis.
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
904
photos
75
followers
82
following
195% complete
View this month »
706
707
708
709
710
711
712
713
Latest from all albums
188
710
189
711
190
712
191
713
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
12th March 2024 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot.
March 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close