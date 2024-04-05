Previous
Waiting to cross the road… by beverley365
Photo 736

Waiting to cross the road…

A flurry of bikes whizz by, the e-bikes are taking over! and boy are they fast.

I fancy a tricycle …a simple old fashioned fun tricycle! Although I love using my legs!!!

A break in between the persistant fine rain and the parks fill up with people having picnics… wonderful to see, everything stops for lunch!
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
201% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Nice capture…. and keep walking!
April 5th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Love this capture, Busy, Busy!
April 5th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Love this street image with our adorable urban pigeons
April 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise