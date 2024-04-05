Sign up
Photo 736
Waiting to cross the road…
A flurry of bikes whizz by, the e-bikes are taking over! and boy are they fast.
I fancy a tricycle …a simple old fashioned fun tricycle! Although I love using my legs!!!
A break in between the persistant fine rain and the parks fill up with people having picnics… wonderful to see, everything stops for lunch!
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
Bill Davidson
Nice capture…. and keep walking!
April 5th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Love this capture, Busy, Busy!
April 5th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Love this street image with our adorable urban pigeons
April 5th, 2024
